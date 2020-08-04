Advertisement

From the Midwest to Southern California, Kansas man living his dream

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representation matters to Aaron Rashaan Thomas. 

“I take it seriously. I know that the platform is one where millions of people watch our show,” he said. “We have a platform that influences how our viewers see the world, and can contribute to conversations. We look to try and contribute to those conversations in a positive way.” 

The Kansas native, and co-creator of CBS’s S.W.A.T, grew up dreaming of writing stories for television and movies. Now, he’s doing it in Hollywood.  

“Growing up as an African-American kid in Kansas City, Kansas, certainly, I aspired to tell stories for a living. I aspired to write television and movies. The few times that I saw someone, you know, that even approached my background really left an impact with me,” Thomas said.  

The ‘S.W.A.T.’ team wanted to be more than just another cop show.  

“The goal really was to take a genre I am fond of the police procedure and expand how the way those stories are told. To entertain audiences, but to also entertain them with characters and story lines you don’t normally see. You don’t normally see on other cop shows.” 

Two major discussions happening in Hollywood right focus on diversity and the COVID 19 pandemic.  

“Hollywood has been good about offering the right verbal messages before. The question always is the actions, actions really are the only thing that matter,” Thomas said. 

“At the end of the day if you love movies and television, the question is will we see a greater variety of types of stories to choose from.” 

The way movies and shows are shot and produced will look different than we’re used to.  

“On a day to day basis, those conversations are dominating every show, all of our favorite shows are having those conversations of how can we maintain the quality and the product that the people are used to, while also keeping our workers, our actors, everyone safe,” he said.  

Production for Season 4 is happening now, and he says they’ve done a good job staying on top of what they can control outside of COVID, like the writing for the show.  

“Sony, CBS, and the network have been very supportive. Everyone involved is interested in handling this with the utmost responsibility,” Thomas said

