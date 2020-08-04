Advertisement

Kansans bombarded with flyers, text messages ahead of primary election

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, Eyewitness News has heard from many across Kansas, reporting that they’re being bombarded with flyers and text messages from candidates in races that will be narrowed down in the primary.

It’s important to note that the way they are getting your contact information is legal.

When you register to vote, you have to submit your name and address. Most commonly, candidates and their campaigns request access to that information to contact you. According to local political parties, you may be seeing more flyers and text messages as more candidates and people representing their campaigns try to social distance and reduce traditional door-to-door campaigning.

“We tell candidates the best way to reach voters is by going door to door. Obviously that is not possible in a lot of ways this year,” Sedgwick County GOP Chair Dalton Glasscock said. “We want to be respectful of everybody. We don’t know somebody’s circumstances when we go to their door, so I want to be respectful and figure out other ways to reach out to (voters) that are not typical to what you normally see during elections.”

Esau Freeman with the Sedgwick County Democratic Party also said the objective with the less direct communication is to be safe for voters and the candidates.

“We think that the best practice is to text, make phone calls, and put door hangers on people’s doors,” Freeman said. “But maybe traditional face-to-face and speaking to crowds isn’t going to work as well this year.”

A spokesperson for the Kansas Secretary of State said people can sign an affidavit when requesting information. That’s done through the Kansas Open Records Act. When someone does this, they sign that they will not sell the information they’re gathering.

It’s also important to note that you can put your phone number on your voter registration. That’s how campaigns contact you. Phone numbers and emails can also be purchased from third-party vendors, including when you subscribe to email lists or websites.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

News

Kansas Secretary of State: Mail-in voting secure enough to have election on time

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said mail-in voting is a safe, secure way to complete your civic duty. He said mail-in voter fraud is not a systematic issue and is not a reason to delay the presidential election.

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

GOP candidates for 1st Congressional District take part in KWCH-hosted forum

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

News

First Congressional District Democratic Primary debate

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
The Democrats vying for the state’s First Congressional District seat go head to head Tuesday night in a debate on KWCH.com.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

News

Shawnee Co. DA responds to Watkins’ motion to remove him from case

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office has filed a response in court after Rep. Steve Watkins filed a motion to have him removed from his voter fraud case.