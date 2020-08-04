KBI investigates after Salina man shot, killed in Osborne home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Osbourne Police Department and the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation into a deadly shooting Friday night (July 31) at an Osborne home.

The Osborne Police Department requested assistance from the KBI at about 11:15 p.m. Friday. Special agents and the KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

A little after 11 p.m. Friday, the KBI said the Osborne Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the 300 block of East Washington Street in Osborne. When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Patrick Johnson, of Salina, in the basement. The KBI said Johnson had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A family member at the home reported that he had been in a physical altercation with Johnson that led to the shooting,” the KBI said.

As of Monday evening, no arrests have been made.

