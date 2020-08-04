Primary Election Day - What You Need To Know Before Heading to the Poll

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It's Primary Election Day and election officials expect larger than normal turnout for this year's primary.

Here’s what you need to know before you head to the polls to cast your ballot.

You will be encouraged to wear a mask, but you will not be turned away for not wearing a mask. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are also expected to be available at polling locations.

Social distancing measures will also be in place, though not all locations will have markings on the floors indicating six-feet.

In Sedgwick County, you will receive your own pen and an instrument to operate the touch-panel without touching it.

You will need your ID to vote. Kansas law requires you to show a valid photo ID when casting a ballot. That can include a driver’s license, state-issued ID, your passport, a military ID, student ID card from college.

Polls across Kansas close at 7:00 p.m. and votes will be tallied.

If you are still holding onto a mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked by today and it must be received by Friday (August 7) in order to be counted. You can also drop them off at polling locations.

