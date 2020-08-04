Advertisement

Primary Election Day - What You Need To Know Before Heading to the Poll

Election generic
Election generic(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It's Primary Election Day and election officials expect larger than normal turnout for this year's primary.

Helpful Links
Find Your Polling Place
Kansas Election Information
Track Your Mail-In Ballot
See Your Ballot

Here’s what you need to know before you head to the polls to cast your ballot.

You will be encouraged to wear a mask, but you will not be turned away for not wearing a mask. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are also expected to be available at polling locations.

Social distancing measures will also be in place, though not all locations will have markings on the floors indicating six-feet.

In Sedgwick County, you will receive your own pen and an instrument to operate the touch-panel without touching it.

You will need your ID to vote. Kansas law requires you to show a valid photo ID when casting a ballot. That can include a driver’s license, state-issued ID, your passport, a military ID, student ID card from college.

Polls across Kansas close at 7:00 p.m. and votes will be tallied.

If you are still holding onto a mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked by today and it must be received by Friday (August 7) in order to be counted. You can also drop them off at polling locations.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Kansans bombarded with flyers, text messages ahead of primary election

Updated: 6 hours ago
Leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, Eyewitness News has heard from many across Kansas, reporting that they’re being bombarded with flyers and text messages from candidates in races that will be narrowed down in the primary.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

News

Kansas Secretary of State: Mail-in voting secure enough to have election on time

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said mail-in voting is a safe, secure way to complete your civic duty. He said mail-in voter fraud is not a systematic issue and is not a reason to delay the presidential election.

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

GOP candidates for 1st Congressional District take part in KWCH-hosted forum

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

News

First Congressional District Democratic Primary debate

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
The Democrats vying for the state’s First Congressional District seat go head to head Tuesday night in a debate on KWCH.com.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.