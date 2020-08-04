Sedgwick County Health officer: Evidence starting to show orders could be working

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching one month since Sedgwick County mandated masks and nearly two weeks since the county ordered bars to temporarily close and for gatherings to be limited to 15 people, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County is on a downward trend.

With the positive change in direction from recent weeks, Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said there’s evidence the orders implemented earlier this month could be working.

On Monday (Aug. 3), Sedgwick County reported the percentage of tests coming back positive is at 11.8 percent, down nearly two percent from two weeks ago.

“We’re getting to the point where the mask mandate is far enough out, we should be seeing effects from that,” Dr. Minns said.

While we’re starting to see the mask order work, Dr. Minns said it’s still too soon to determine the impact of closing bars and nightclubs and reducing crowd limits to 15 people.

“It’s a bit early to see the impact (of) closing bars and nightclubs because that was a little later. I would feel more comfortable feeling their impact in another week or two,” Dr. Minns said.

He said currently, the average incubation period of five to 10 days, combined with the delay in test results still could be the reason we’re seeing the positive percentage decrease.

“We have to be a little cautious making decisions too early,” Dr. Minns said. “It’s a combination of incubation period and how long it takes to get our tests back. Even the tests we did last week will take another week before we know how many positives, so the numbers reported today for last week will likely go up because it’s taking so long to get results back.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.