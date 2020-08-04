Advertisement

Sedgwick County Health officer: Evidence starting to show orders could be working

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching one month since Sedgwick County mandated masks and nearly two weeks since the county ordered bars to temporarily close and for gatherings to be limited to 15 people, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County is on a downward trend.

With the positive change in direction from recent weeks, Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said there’s evidence the orders implemented earlier this month could be working.

On Monday (Aug. 3), Sedgwick County reported the percentage of tests coming back positive is at 11.8 percent, down nearly two percent from two weeks ago.

“We’re getting to the point where the mask mandate is far enough out, we should be seeing effects from that,” Dr. Minns said.

While we’re starting to see the mask order work, Dr. Minns said it’s still too soon to determine the impact of closing bars and nightclubs and reducing crowd limits to 15 people.

“It’s a bit early to see the impact (of) closing bars and nightclubs because that was a little later. I would feel more comfortable feeling their impact in another week or two,” Dr. Minns said.

He said currently, the average incubation period of five to 10 days, combined with the delay in test results still could be the reason we’re seeing the positive percentage decrease.

“We have to be a little cautious making decisions too early,” Dr. Minns said. “It’s a combination of incubation period and how long it takes to get our tests back. Even the tests we did last week will take another week before we know how many positives, so the numbers reported today for last week will likely go up because it’s taking so long to get results back.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
"Far apart." That's how close Democrats and Republicans say they are on agreeing to another pandemic stimulus package as COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.

National

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES
South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, is bracing to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected, school officials said.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 Ga. school district employees positive for virus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year's second quarter.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, since Friday.

Coronavirus

Some parents forming ‘pandemic pods’ to teach their kids

Updated: 11 hours ago
It’s August, and kids are going back to school. Some children will go to physical classrooms, but some parents are forming what are being called “pandemic pods.”

Coronavirus

California becomes first state to top 500,000 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
It's a record that no one envies.

Coronavirus

Will the ‘Town Too Tough to Die’ survive the coronavirus pandemic?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Melissa Egan
Gov. Doug Ducey’s first stay-at-home order, issued in March, shut down the town. The order stopped tourists from traveling, silencing the sounds of gun shows, music from saloons and the laughter from smiling visitors.