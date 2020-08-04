Typical August temps and higher humidity return soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says strong or severe storms will be possible for parts of Kansas this evening with more late-night and early morning chances through Thursday and our recent stretch of comfortable days will also be ending as heat and humidity blow back into our region by week’s end.

Storms will plow through western Kansas this evening then fade overnight. A few stronger storms could produce quarter-size hail and wind gusts near 60 mph. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s northwest to the lower 60s across the southeast.

We'll see sunny skies west and scattered clouds east Wednesday afternoon with in the low to mid 80s.

Widely scattered, not widespread, showers and storms will once again be possible Wednesday night and late Thursday night into Friday morning but we're not expecting severe weather.

Temperatures will trend slowly higher Friday into the weekend, topping-out in the mid or upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will also be pretty steamy with higher humidity blowing into our state carried on gusty southerly winds. The heat index will make it feel like 100, or more, at times, for parts of eastern Kansas this weekend.

Most of our state will be rain and storm-free this Saturday through early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, a few showers-storms very late. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Early showers possible then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds; a few storms late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Thu: High: 89 Early AM showers, then partly cloudy and warmer.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 73 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 76 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 76 Slight chance AM storms, then partly cloudy. Windy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 75 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

