Where’s Shane? Table of Hope MCC

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many, the pandemic has created a lot of unforeseen challenges, but organizations big and small, all over the country are stepping up to help those in need.

Today we’re out at Table of Hope MCC to learn more about their drive-thru food pantry.

This a weekly program that happens every Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Because of Covid 19, this is by appointment only. If you’d like to make an appointment call (316) 267-1852 between 9 and 1 or visit www.facebook.com/events/915850158816692

