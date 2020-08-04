WPD launches child seat program in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department launches a new program aimed at keeping your kids safe.

Safely Seating ICT Kids is a new pilot program where people who are cited for car seat violations have the chance to apply for a free car seat.

If approved, the person will receive a proper car seat for the child and the citation will be dismissed.

Police say the program is a way for community members in need to create positive interaction with officers, and officers can work with drivers on a solution to keep children safe.

WPD Chief of Police Gordon Ramsay said, “this is a proactive effort by our department and the focus is to help our citizens.”

Approval for a free car seat will be based on financial need and final approval by the Youth Advocacy Coalition Coordinator at Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, which is assisting Wichita Police with implementing this program.

The pilot program launched in the 67214 zip code today (August 4, 2020) and police hope to expand the program city-wide in the coming months.

The police department is also asking for donations to help out, you can do that by emailing WPD associate accountant, Shauna Dickman at SDickman@wichita.gov.

