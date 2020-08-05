Advertisement

Bollier wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate seat

Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills (Source: kslegislature.com)
Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills (Source: kslegislature.com)(WIBW)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A party-switching Kansas legislator who has raised eyebrows with her campaign’s fundraising success has easily won the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Democrats had expected state Sen. Barbara Bollier to prevail in Tuesday’s election because she has raised $8 million for her race and has the backing of party leaders, including former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and two-term Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. Her only primary opponent was retired Wichita court services officer and frequent congressional candidate Robert Tillman.

Bollier is a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist and a former moderate Republican who garnered headlines by switching parties at the end of 2018.

She will face Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall in the general election in November.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Roger Marshall wins GOP primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Kansas Republicans have nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the Senate instead of polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.

News

Topeka mayor wins Democratic nod in Kansas 2nd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Topeka’s mayor has easily won the Democratic nomination for an eastern Kansas congressional seat.

Politics

Kansas voters discuss what drove them to polls for primary election

Updated: 1 hours ago
Eyewitness News caught up with some in-person voters Tuesday who discussed their reasons for casting their ballots.

News

LIVE COVERAGE: Kansans voting to narrow races at national, state, local levels

Updated: 2 hours ago
A big day for Kansas politics comes Tuesday with the Aug. 4 primary election to narrow the fields in several key races on the local, state, and national levels. Record-breaking advanced voting shows more widespread interest in the primary that precedes the Nov. 3 general election in which race winners will emerge.

Latest News

News

5:00 Update Kansans voting in primary election - clipped version

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Butler County resident dies of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Butler County reported its first COVID-19 death, according to the county’s dashboard.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 8 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

From the Midwest to Southern California, Kansas man living his dream

Updated: 9 hours ago
Representation matters to Aaron Rashaan Thomas.

News

WPD launches child seat program in Wichita

Updated: 10 hours ago
Instead of being cited for car seat violations, some may receive a car seat to help keep their child safe.