ECHL pushes back start date for 2020/2021 season

Wichita Thunder
Wichita Thunder(KWCH)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The ECHL has announced a new anticipated start date for the 2020-2021 hockey season for December 4. The league, which includes the Wichita Thunder, says it intends on playing a full 72-game schedule.

“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our Players, Employees and Fans,” said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin in a press release. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA’s Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”

The ECHL 2020-21 Season was originally scheduled to start October 16, 2020.

Adjustments to the 2020-21 ECHL Schedule will be announced at a later date.

