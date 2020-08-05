Advertisement

Former Goddard mayor charged with counterfeiting Zoobilee tickets

Jamey Blubaugh, former Goddard mayor, accused of counterfeiting Zoobilee tickets.
Jamey Blubaugh, former Goddard mayor, accused of counterfeiting Zoobilee tickets.(Goddard USD 265/Twitter)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Goddard mayor, Jamey Blubaugh was charged with counterfeiting, a class A nonperson misdemeanor. 

The charge reads as follows:

“. . . did then and there unlawfully manufacture, use, display, advertise, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute any item or device knowing such item or services bear or are identified by a counterfeit mark, to wit: 2019 Zoobilee tickets, and the retail value of such item or services is less than $1,000.”  

A summons was issued. 

The City of Goddard put out the following statement regarding the incident.

We understand that the former Mayor, who resigned Monday, August 3, 2020, is facing serious criminal charges. We also understand that these charges have no connection with any official action of the former Mayor. The City has no role in any decision to make these charges, and it has not conducted any investigation of these charges. Former Mayor Jamey Blubaugh, like any other individual, is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

We fully support law enforcement officials, and have expressed our commitment to cooperate with the District Attorney’s office to find the truth of the allegations.

We recognize that Goddard City officials expect to be held accountable for any actions that reflect badly on the City. These charges serve as an important reminder that no one is above the law. The citizens of Goddard deserve public servants acting with integrity. We look forward to justice being served in all cases where the public’s trust has been betrayed.

We are disappointed that this event may overshadow the number of positive developments that are happening in the community. We are hopeful that the distraction will not obscure the growth and vitality of the community.

These issues are entirely unconnected to the City, representing charges brought by the District Attorney against the former Mayor. No City officer or employee, including the City Police, the City Attorney nor the City Prosecutor have or will play any role in these charges. No City resources will be used in connection with this matter, and the City expects no disruption to the functioning of City Government.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newstalk: Meritrust

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sturgis motorcycle rally expecting 250,000 people

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Via Christi: Supply of COVID-19 convalescent plasma depleted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Ascension Via Christi said on Wednesday it is now feeling the effects of a shortage of convalescent plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes for Medicaid expansion following Missouri vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program.

Latest News

News

Incumbent Capps loses seat in Kansas House

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Kansas Rep. Watkins unseated by LaTurner

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

How the General Election will look in November for the national races

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several races have been called in the August Primary Election, now those candidates who won their party’s nomination will have to prepare for the General Election in November.

News

Bill Clifford concedes to Tracey Mann in Big First Congressional race

Updated: 13 hours ago
Bill Clifford concedes to Tracey Mann in Big First Congressional race

Candidates

Incumbent Capps loses seat in Kansas House

Updated: 13 hours ago
Kansas election results show Patrick Penn defeating Michael Capps by about 48 percent, 74 percent to 26 percent.

News

Barbara Bollier wins Democratic nomination for US Senate

Updated: 13 hours ago
Barbara Bollier wins Democratic nomination for US Senate