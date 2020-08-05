Advertisement

Health officials: Sedgwick County could soon see effects of mask order

Sedgwick County makes adjustments at polling sites to avoid spread of COVID-19
Sedgwick County makes adjustments at polling sites to avoid spread of COVID-19(kwch)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Almost one month into Sedgwick County’s mandatory mask order, health officials are hopeful we’ll soon start to see its effects. They say data this week will likely help us to know if the mask order is working in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said, however, it could be another week to see the impact.

“It takes a while for all the test results to come in. “So, it takes a while for the numbers to accumulate to where we feel secure,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

Byrne said for this week, cases have decreased, but agrees with Dr. Minns that the next week to 10 days will truly show if the mask order is working to reduce COVID-19 cases. Earlier this week, Dr. Minns shared a cautiously optimistic view that early evidence indicates the order is helping.

“It’s going to take more than this week to show a trend, but at least we are starting,” she said.

Sedgwick County’s mask order is set to last until Aug. 21. Dr. Minns and Byrne said if the order is lifted too soon, we could see another spike in cases as we did after the previous stay-at-home order ended in May.

“We got too comfortable, thinking maybe COVID wasn’t in our community that much, but it’s here and it’s going to stay,” Byrne said.

Dr. Minns and Byrne said wearing masks will likely become the new normal for the remainder of 2020 and even when cases decrease, we shouldn’t let our guards down.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump’s briefing from the White House

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

News

Kansas’ top health official on fall high school sports: ’It’s going to be a problem’

Updated: 42 minutes ago
KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said Wednesday that despite the decline in numbers the state is seeing, he doesn’t think fall sports will proceed without problems with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump's briefing from the White House (2)

Updated: 45 minutes ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump's briefing from the White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

National

COVID-19 concerns mount as school year begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The start of the new school year is already proving that it is not going to be easy to avoid COVID-19 in the classrooms.

Coronavirus

‘We are no less American’: Deaths pile up on Texas border

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
For nearly a month, this borderland of 2 million people in South Texas pleaded for a field hospital, but not until Tuesday was one ready and accepting patients.

Coronavirus

More millennials buying homes during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Some in real estate say the coronavirus is pushing younger homebuyers out of the city and into their first homes.

Coronavirus

Millennials buying homes during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Some in real estate say the coronavirus is pushing younger homebuyers out of the city and into their first homes.

Coronavirus

Virginia first to roll out pandemic app from Apple, Google

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The free Covidwise app is available in Apple and Android app stores as of Wednesday.