Incumbent Capps loses seat in Kansas House

Michael Capps lost primary election in Kansas House District 85
Michael Capps lost primary election in Kansas House District 85(kwch)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A political newcomer handily defeated incumbent Michael Capps in Tuesday’s primary election for Kansas House of Representatives District 85, which includes part of northeast Wichita, Bel Aire and Kechi.

Kansas election results show Patrick Penn defeating Capps by about 48 percent, 74 percent to 26 percent. The count showed 2,225 votes for Penn to 785 for Capps. Among those voicing support for Penn in the state race were U.S. Rep. Ron Estes and former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, as well as the Sedgwick County Republican Party.

In connection with an attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple earlier this year, the local Republican party had called on Capps to resign.

In November’s general election in House District 85, Penn faces Democrat Marcey Gregory.

