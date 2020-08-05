Kansas voters discuss what drove them to polls for primary election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While political campaigning has been slightly overshadowed by COVID-19 concerns, voters across Kansas made their voices heard in Tuesday’s primary election. While more than 300,000 opted for advanced voting by mail, polling sites stayed busy Tuesday.

Eyewitness News caught up with some in-person voters Tuesday who discussed their reasons for casting their ballots. Of particular interest for much of the state is the U.S. Senate race to replace Pat Roberts. The hotly-contested GOP primary included 11 candidates.

Depending on who emerges from the Republican field, many project a competitive race in November with projected Democratic general-election candidate Barbara Bollier.

“This is the first time that the Kansas race for Senate has been competitive,” said Wichita voter Caleb Booth. “And I think for Kansas this year, it’s incredibly important to get out and vote. “This is the first time that Kansas could see a flip in the state.”

In a GOP U.S. Senate race that featured a lot of spending on ads, Wichita voters Marsha and James Chester said they’re voting to “put the fire out” on what they described as a negative campaign.

