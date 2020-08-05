Urban Outfitters to open distribution center in Kansas City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Urban Outfitters will be building a new distribution center in Wyandotte County.

In a videoconference featuring the Kansas City Mayor, Senator Jerry Moran and Governor Laura Kelly, Urban Outfitters says it is opening a new distribution center in Kansas City, Kansas, which will neighbor the Kansas Speedway.

Tim Cowden, President and CEO of Kansas City Area Development Council, says Urban Outfitters, a socially conscious company, will bring over 2,000 jobs and about $350 million in revenue to the state.

“URBN’s selection of Kansas City is significant, and our region’s central location, robust infrastructure and access to a skilled workforce position the company for continued growth,” Tim Cowden, president and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council said. “As a company that is socially conscious and has a mission to ‘do better every day,’ the presence of URBN will be a strong addition to our business community as we all continue to ensure KC is a welcoming, equitable and collaborative place to live and work.”

“This project not only reflects the type of company our state is poised to recruit, it’s also a testament to how we want to work,” Secretary David Toland said. “Like the creative folks at URBN, our team was constantly thinking outside the box, considering many angles, remaining flexible, collaborating and putting great minds together to make this work.”

Mayor Alvey, Mayor of Kansas City, says he is welcoming Urban Outfitters as a business Wyandotte County needs. He says Urban has committed to a significant long-term investment in Kansas City and hiring more minorities and women. He also says the company has committed to pay at least $18 per hour and provide childcare for employees.

“We are excited to welcome URBN to Wyandotte County, reaffirming our role in attracting new development and investment to the region,” Dave Alvey, Mayor/CEO of the Wyandotte County, Kansas City, KS said. “URBN’s community-centric mission, with a continued commitment to reducing employment barriers, good wages and benefits, and local and minority hiring preferences sets them apart. While our region continues to feel the economic impact of COVID, it is new investment and economic development efforts like this that will allow our community to rebound quicker by creating new jobs, additional revenue, and future growth.”

Lesa Kennedy, the vice-chairperson of NASCAR, says it has found Kansas City and Kansas as a whole for the prime place to race and knows that the Kansas Speedway’s new neighbor, Urban Outfitters, will love it just as much as they do.

“We have been proud to be a part of Wyandotte County and Kansas City for two decades,” Lesa Kennedy, Executive Vice-Chair, NASCAR said. “We know URBN will be a great community partner and we look forward to working with their team to create an outstanding facility that will generate opportunity for years to come.”

David Ziel, Chief Development Officer of Urban Outfitters, says Kansas City is their new home and it looks forward to being part of the community. He says the company chose Kansas City for the diversity and work ethic of Kansans.

“URBN is incredibly excited for the opportunity to become a part of the Kansas community,” URBN Chief Development Officer Dave Ziel said. “Our priorities in identifying the home for our new omni-channel distribution center focused on people, and it was the quality of the local workforce and the commitment of their representatives in the state that convinced us this is the right place to be. This facility will enable us to support continued digital growth at all our brands, and it will allow us to reach our digital customers faster and more efficiently than ever before. As the center of our distribution network this facility makes Kansas a home for us for the long-term, and we look forward to building relationships across the state as we grow together.”

Senator Moran says it has been a pleasure to work with Urban Outfitters and is looking forward to the company making Kansas City it’s new home as well. He says he is pleased Urban Outfitters has chosen Kansas because of the people, he says nothing matters more than the quality of people.

“This decision to locate URBN’s new distribution center in Wyandotte County was months in the making, and I’m pleased they selected Kansas to be their new home,” U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said. “This partnership will bring good-paying jobs to our state and be beneficial for both URBN and the Kansas economy. I’m confident more businesses will continue to partner with our state as we work to bring more jobs and industries to Kansas.”

Governor Laura Kelly says from day one her administration has prioritized economic development and believes the new partnership with Urban Outfitters will set Kansas apart. She says this is what is possible when she talks about public and private partnerships working together to advance the state. She says this is the beginning of a hopefully long partnership.

“I’m excited to announce our new partnership with URBN and to welcome them to Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This is a transformational project for our state, bringing a new, high-profile corporate partner and as many as 2,000 good-paying jobs. This was a true collaboration to generate an economic development success story that will deliver benefits in Wyandotte County and beyond in our state.”

Governor Kelly says Urban Outfitters will appreciate the hard work of Kansans just as much as she does. She says the state has wasted no time in putting Kansas on the right path in regards to economic infrastructure development.

“Rebuilding our economic development efforts has been one of my administration’s top priorities, and it’s good that we did,” Governor Kelly said. “Our path to economic recovery will be through the investments we make to our economic development, infrastructure, education, and health care. Our new foundation will encourage more companies like URBN to bring their business to Kansas.”

Ziel says this will not be an easy or a short task, but is looking forward to working with Kansans to support everyone’s goals.

Kelly could announce new jobs coming to Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly may be announcing new jobs for Kansans in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that Governor Kelly may announce the creation of around 2,000 jobs for Kansans with the construction of a new Urban Outfitters distribution center.

Governor Kelly is poised to make her announcement during a news conference at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5, only an hour after Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is scheduled to give his own news conference updating Kansans on the state of COVID-19.

Watch 13 News’ livestream here or on Facebook.com for both conferences.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.