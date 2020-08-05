O’Donnell, Dennis move on in bids to remain on Sedgwick County Commission

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County commissioners Michael O’Donnell and David Dennis survived Tuesday’s primary election to move within one step of continuing service on the commission into 2021.

In Sedgwick County District 2, O’Donnell faced two primary opponents, winning with about 52 percent of the total vote (just short of 4,000 votes.)

In a more competitive primary in District 3, Dennis defeated challenger Hunter Larkin by a little more than 1,000 votes, 7,575 to 6,482. This was a difference of about seven-and-a-half percent.

In November, O’Donnell will face a Democratic challenger in Sarah Lopez. Dennis will face Democrat Mike Iuen.

