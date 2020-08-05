Roger Marshall wins GOP primary for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Republicans have nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the Senate instead of polarizing conservative Kris Kobach. Voters on Tuesday heeded the GOP establishment’s advice for keeping a normally safe seat out of play, even though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others could not persuade President Donald Trump to endorse Marshall.

Republicans haven’t lost a Senate contest in Kansas since 1932. But party leaders in Washington and many GOP activists in Kansas feared that the normally safe seat held by retiring four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts would be in play if the party nominated Kobach.

