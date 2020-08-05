Stage set for U.S. Senate race that will have nation’s eyes on Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The race for Pat Roberts’ U.S. Senate set is set with Rep. Roger Marshall winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, Barbara Bollier winning the Democratic nod and Jason Buckley stepping up to run as the Libertarian candidate.

With the Aug. 4 primary in the books, we now look ahead to the Nov. 3 general election and the U.S. Senate race that is certain to draw a lot of national attention.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News spoke with Marshall and Bollier about how this could be an especially interesting race considering that a Democratic senator hasn’t represented Kansas in Washington, D.C. since the 1930s.

Marshall and Bollier said they’re thankful for the Kansans who voted for them to win their primaries, but the real work starts now to get those same Kansans to vote for them on Nov. 3.

Marshall and Bollier won their Kansas primary for Senate by healthy margins with both declared projected victors by 10 p.m. It’s something they credit for the support they have from voters in the state.

“I’m so humbled and honored that Kansans across the state would vote for us,” Marshall said. “We had great margins of victory, not just in western Kansas, but all across the state.”

Bollier said there is “a groundswell of support” for her and her campaign.

“And we’re looking forward to a win in November,” she said.

They both said they’ll need that support in the general election.

Marshall listed issues that include being pro-life, protecting the second amendment, supporting veterans, and letting individuals control the economy instead of the government.

Bollier said she will bring “a voice of reason” to Washington and will be looking to work across the aisles “to bring people together and cooperate.”

Marshall has the support of President Trump, Senator Bob Dole, and the incumbent, Pat Roberts. Bollier garnered name recognition for switching parties as a Kansas legislator and has a large influx of money in her campaign from the national level.

Marshall and Bollier are also both medical doctors and each said that’ll play a factor in November.

“It’s true we’re both doctors, but the real contrast is on how we would fix those problems,” Marshall said. “So if you think about it, she would represent the party that wants to take away the control of healthcare from you as an individual.”

Bollier said Marshall “has repeatedly and consistently tried to just slash Kansans’ access to health care.” She said this includes his vote to end the Affordable Care Act.

“He doesn’t want Medicaid expansion and what he does, he just sides with Washington,” she said.

Recapping the Aug. 4 primary, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office said the process went well and gives them a base for the general election. One thing the secretary of state’s office does ask is for Kansas voters who use mail-in ballots to get those in early so the state can get results out quickly.

