Advertisement

Stage set for U.S. Senate race that will have nation’s eyes on Kansas

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The race for Pat Roberts’ U.S. Senate set is set with Rep. Roger Marshall winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, Barbara Bollier winning the Democratic nod and Jason Buckley stepping up to run as the Libertarian candidate.

With the Aug. 4 primary in the books, we now look ahead to the Nov. 3 general election and the U.S. Senate race that is certain to draw a lot of national attention.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News spoke with Marshall and Bollier about how this could be an especially interesting race considering that a Democratic senator hasn’t represented Kansas in Washington, D.C. since the 1930s.

Marshall and Bollier said they’re thankful for the Kansans who voted for them to win their primaries, but the real work starts now to get those same Kansans to vote for them on Nov. 3.

Marshall and Bollier won their Kansas primary for Senate by healthy margins with both declared projected victors by 10 p.m. It’s something they credit for the support they have from voters in the state.

“I’m so humbled and honored that Kansans across the state would vote for us,” Marshall said. “We had great margins of victory, not just in western Kansas, but all across the state.”

Bollier said there is “a groundswell of support” for her and her campaign.

“And we’re looking forward to a win in November,” she said.

They both said they’ll need that support in the general election.

Marshall listed issues that include being pro-life, protecting the second amendment, supporting veterans, and letting individuals control the economy instead of the government.

Bollier said she will bring “a voice of reason” to Washington and will be looking to work across the aisles “to bring people together and cooperate.”

Marshall has the support of President Trump, Senator Bob Dole, and the incumbent, Pat Roberts. Bollier garnered name recognition for switching parties as a Kansas legislator and has a large influx of money in her campaign from the national level.

Marshall and Bollier are also both medical doctors and each said that’ll play a factor in November.

“It’s true we’re both doctors, but the real contrast is on how we would fix those problems,” Marshall said. “So if you think about it, she would represent the party that wants to take away the control of healthcare from you as an individual.”

Bollier said Marshall “has repeatedly and consistently tried to just slash Kansans’ access to health care.” She said this includes his vote to end the Affordable Care Act.

“He doesn’t want Medicaid expansion and what he does, he just sides with Washington,” she said.

Recapping the Aug. 4 primary, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office said the process went well and gives them a base for the general election. One thing the secretary of state’s office does ask is for Kansas voters who use mail-in ballots to get those in early so the state can get results out quickly.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly pushes for Medicaid expansion following Missouri vote

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program.

News

How the General Election will look in November for the national races

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several races have been called in the August Primary Election, now those candidates who won their party’s nomination will have to prepare for the General Election in November.

Candidates

Incumbent Capps loses seat in Kansas House

Updated: 18 hours ago
Kansas election results show Patrick Penn defeating Michael Capps by about 48 percent, 74 percent to 26 percent.

Politics

O’Donnell, Dennis move on in bids to remain on Sedgwick County Commission

Updated: 18 hours ago
Sedgwick County commissioners Michael O’Donnell and David Dennis survived Tuesday’s primary election to move within one step of continuing service on the commission into 2021.

Latest News

Politics

Kansas voters pick Mann, Barnett in U.S. House District 1 primary

Updated: 20 hours ago
Former Kansas Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot to replace U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall, representing Kansas’ First Congressional District in Washington, D.C.

Breaking News

Roger Marshall wins GOP primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 21 hours ago
Kansas Republicans have nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the Senate instead of polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.

Candidates

Barbara Bollier declared projected winner in U.S. Senate Democratic primary

Updated: 22 hours ago
Democrats had expected state Sen. Barbara Bollier to prevail in Tuesday’s election because she has raised $8 million for her race and has the backing of party leaders, including former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and two-term Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.

Politics

Kansas voters discuss what drove them to polls for primary election

Updated: 23 hours ago
Eyewitness News caught up with some in-person voters Tuesday who discussed their reasons for casting their ballots.

News

LIVE COVERAGE: Kansas voters set stage for U.S. Senate showdown, other key races

Updated: 23 hours ago
A big day for Kansas politics comes Tuesday with the Aug. 4 primary election to narrow the fields in several key races on the local, state, and national levels. Record-breaking advanced voting shows more widespread interest in the primary that precedes the Nov. 3 general election in which race winners will emerge.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.