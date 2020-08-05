Advertisement

Kansas voters pick Mann, Barnett in U.S. House District 1 primary

Tracey Mann and Kali Barnett will face off in November's election for the First Congressional District
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -- The stage is set for the November 7 general election in Kansas’ First Congressional District.

Salina real estate broker and former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann has won the Republican primary, Mann defeated eye surgeon and Finney County Commissioner Bill Clifford, physician’s assistant Jerry Molstad and reverend Michael Soetaert.

Kali Barnett has won the Democratic primary in Kansas’ 1st District. The 35-year-old author and music teacher from Garden City defeated Christy Davis, the former executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills.

Mann will face Barnett in the November contest for the congressional seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Roger Marshall, who ran for the U.S. Senate. But Mann will be heavily favored in a district that hasn’t been won by a Democrat since the 1950s.

Mann campaigned as an anti-abortion, pro-gun candidate. He said he planned to support President Donald Trump’s policies.

The mostly rural farming district is one of the nation’s most Republican and has elected three congress members who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

-----

Los resultados de la contienda para la Cámara del estado Distrito 1 declaran a Tracy Mann como el ganador de el partido republicano, quien dice que es pro agrigultura, pro segunda enmienda y pro presidente Trump.

La ganadora de el partido demócrata es Kali Barnett quien dice que que espera ser un ejemplo para otras mujeres y niñas por todo el país que quieran ser un cambio en la comunidad. La Cámara  del estado Distrito uno no ha sido representada por una mujer desde el 1932, lo que hacen esta contienda única. 

Mann y Barnett se enfrentarán en la elección general en noviembre.

