Where’s Shane? Take 36 Film Race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Pop Up Park talking about the Take 36 Film Race! Like a lot of things these days, the pandemic has changed up the way this popular film competition in Wichita is taking place.

This morning we’re chatting with Ryan Johnson to get the details!

You can find more info on the competition at tallgrassfilm.org/programs/take-36.

The competition runs from August 21st-23rd and is open to all skill levels and ages.

Teams Must Adhere to Strict Health and Safety Guidelines

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.