Winds of change blow in today

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the severe weather from last night is long gone, but a few showers and storms remain over south-central Kansas. We are dry, with clearing skies, by midday and we stay that way through the end of the evening as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 80s.

The next round of rain and storms rolls into northwest Kansas this evening and ends up in south-central Kansas on Thursday morning. Like last night, some of the storms may be severe (over northwest Kansas) producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain, but severe weather is not expected in the Wichita area.

More storms are possible on Thursday night into Friday morning, but the higher chance of rain and rough weather will shift into eastern Kansas. Friday afternoon and the weekend appear mostly dry, although a few storms are possible on Saturday night, mainly over northern Kansas.

As the storms come to a stop this weekend, our weather worry will become heat and humidity. High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 degrees and higher.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers early, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 84.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chance of storms late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Storms early, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, isolated storms late. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 76. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 96. Low: 76. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 75. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 76. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 96. Low: 76. Partly cloudy; isolated storms late.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

