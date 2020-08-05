Winds of summer change blow into Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says scattered, strong/severe storms will pass through parts of western Kansas this evening with more and early morning showers for the east early Thursday then we’ll dry-out and heat-up Friday through the weekend when temps soar and higher humidity blow back into our area.

Scattered storms will plow through western Kansas this evening then fade overnight and a few stronger of the ones could bring brief heavy rains and hail. Lows tonight will range from the around 60 northwest to the upper 60s across the southeast.

Morning showers, or even a clap of thunder, will be possible across southeastern Kansas early Thursday they'll be gone by midday. We'll see mostly sunny skies west and scattered clouds east by Thursday afternoon with highs in mid 80s and lower 90s.

Widely scattered showers or storms will once again be possible Thursday night for parts of our state but right now it looks like most of us will be dry.

Temperatures will start to soar Friday and then climb into the mid or upper 90s this weekend statewide. It'll also be pretty be pretty steamy with higher humidity blowing into our state carried on gusty southerly winds. The heat index will make it feel like 100 to around 105 at times, for parts of central and eastern Kansas Saturday and Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Early showers then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; few storms east of Wichita. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 94 Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 97 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 76 Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 77 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 74 Decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.