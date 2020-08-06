Advertisement

6-year-old boy suffers critical gunshot wound in Lawrence

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department said Thursday a 6-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he suffered a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of West 25th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday to what was initially reported as an unknown medical emergency.

They arrived to find a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and immediately began rendering aid. The boy was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Lawrence police said he remains in critical but stable condition as of 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

This incident remains under investigation. However, LDP said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Don't Fall For It

Social security scam again making rounds

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alex Flippin
FactFinder 12 warns you to be on alert for scammers making calls concerning your social security number. The scam isn’t new, but it’s again making the rounds.

News

Newstalk: K-State Research and Extension, Sedgwick County

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

SW Kansas farmer plows ‘worlds largest’ Chiefs’ logo into field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A photo of the “world’s largest” Kansas City Chiefs arrowhead is going viral on Twitter.

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Jimmy's Egg

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Jimmy's Egg

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Jimmy's Egg

Updated: 8 hours ago

Coronavirus

Wichita doctor discusses how to stay safe, healthy on late-summer vacations

Updated: 17 hours ago
With a few weeks left until school starts, many families consider late-summer vacations within driving distance, including Lake of the Ozarks and Table Rock Lake in Missouri.

News

McPherson County scrambles to replace mail-in ballots reported missing

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
McPherson County Clerk Hollie Melroy said she’s unaware of anyone that wasn’t able to vote for not getting their ballot on time, but there is a possibility that someone wanting to vote by mail was impacted.

News

Plasma needed from recovered COVID-19 patients

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
The American Red Cross is asking for help with a shortage of COVID-19 convalescent plasma. They need plasma donations from people who have full-recovered from COVID-19.