6-year-old boy suffers critical gunshot wound in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department said Thursday a 6-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he suffered a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of West 25th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday to what was initially reported as an unknown medical emergency.

They arrived to find a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and immediately began rendering aid. The boy was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Lawrence police said he remains in critical but stable condition as of 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

This incident remains under investigation. However, LDP said no foul play is suspected at this time.

