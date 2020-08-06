A windy, hot and humid weekend ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says we'll see fewer showers and storms the next few days but we'll be feeling lots of heat, high humidity gusty winds Friday through early next week. Ready, set, sweat.

Spotty storms will plow through parts of northwest Kansas this evening then fade but more scattered showers and storms will likely develop east of the Kansas Turnpike late tonight. Lows overnight will range from the the lower 60s northwest to the, warm and muggy, lower 70s across the southeast.

Morning showers and a few claps of thunder will push eastward into Missouri Friday afternoon leaving eastern Kansas with scattered clouds and gusty southerly winds. Look for sunny skies across the central and west. Friday afternoon highs will top-out around 90 over the northeast while the southwest corner of our state heats-up to near 100 degrees.

Soaring temperatures and gusty winds will also blow much higher humidity into our Kansas driving the heat index up nearly 105 at times for the eastern half of Kansas tomorrow through the weekend.

Our next chance for rain and storms will plow our way Monday with a weak front. Southern Kansas will see the best chance to get wet and the front will only bring a bit of heat relief.

The rest of next week looks hot and dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, storm eats of Wichita late. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 92.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 74.

Sat: High: 98 Sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 76 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy, hot.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; storms late.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 73 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy.

