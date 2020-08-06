Advertisement

A windy, hot and humid weekend ahead

Summer sizzle and steam on our weekend weather menu
Hot temps, high humidity blow into Kansas
Hot temps, high humidity blow into Kansas(KWCH)
By Mark Larson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says we'll see fewer showers and storms the next few days but we'll be feeling lots of heat, high humidity gusty winds Friday through early next week. Ready, set, sweat.

Spotty storms will plow through parts of northwest Kansas this evening then fade but more scattered showers and storms will likely develop east of the Kansas Turnpike late tonight. Lows overnight will range from the the lower 60s northwest to the, warm and muggy, lower 70s across the southeast.

Morning showers and a few claps of thunder will push eastward into Missouri Friday afternoon leaving eastern Kansas with scattered clouds and gusty southerly winds. Look for sunny skies across the central and west. Friday afternoon highs will top-out around 90 over the northeast while the southwest corner of our state heats-up to near 100 degrees. 

Soaring temperatures and gusty winds will also blow much higher humidity into our Kansas driving the heat index up nearly 105 at times for the eastern half of Kansas tomorrow through the weekend. 

Our next chance for rain and storms will plow our way Monday with a weak front. Southern Kansas will see the best chance to get wet and the front will only bring a bit of heat relief. 

The rest of next week looks hot and dry. 

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, storm eats of Wichita late. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 92.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 74.

Sat: High: 98  Sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: High: 97  Low: 76  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy, hot.

Mon: High: 96  Low: 75  Mostly sunny; storms late.

Tue: High: 92  Low: 73  Mostly to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 95  Low: 72  Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 96  Low: 73  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Typical August temperatures Thursday followed by higher heat

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Wednesday night storms are starting to wind down, but scattered showers and rumbles of thunder remain in the forecast this morning.

Forecast

Winds of summer change blow into Kansas

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
A few more storms then soaring temps and higher humidity

Forecast

Winds of change blow in today

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT
Hot and humid weekend on the way for Kansas.

Forecast

Typical August Temps returning soon

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
Passing, late-night/early morning storms then soaring temps and higher humidity this weekend

Latest News

Forecast

Typical August temps and higher humidity return soon

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
Late-night/early morning storm chances then soaring temps, higher humidity and gusty winds

Forecast

Feeling like Fall today

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT
But, more Summer-like weather returns on Wednesday.

Forecast

A few rounds of storms this week

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Best chances will be favored over western Kansas

Forecast

Feeling like early Fall (for a few days)

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
We're in for a few more really nice days.

Forecast

Mild temps here to stay for the work week

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Highs will stay about 10 degrees cooler than normal to start the work week.

Forecast

Gorgeous Sunday- Nice weather continues this week

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Dreaming of 70s and 80s in August? Mother Nature says, " wish granted"