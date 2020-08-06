Advertisement

Chiefs’ crop art in SW Kansas goes viral

Rocky Ormiston Chiefs snapped this photo of the crop art in his SW Kansas field.
Rocky Ormiston Chiefs snapped this photo of the crop art in his SW Kansas field.(Rocky Ormiston/Twitter)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A photo of the “world’s largest” Kansas City Chiefs arrowhead is going viral on Twitter.

Rocky Ormiston, a farmer and pilot in southwest Kansas snapped the photo. He posted the tweet Wednesday evening, and now, it has more than 4,600 likes.

“Still need the multi varieties to change color but it’s coming out as nice as a Super Bowl win!” Said Ormiston.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newstalk: K-State Research and Extension, Sedgwick County

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Where's Shane? Jimmy's Egg

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Jimmy's Egg

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Jimmy's Egg

Updated: 5 hours ago

Coronavirus

Wichita doctor discusses how to stay safe, healthy on late-summer vacations

Updated: 14 hours ago
With a few weeks left until school starts, many families consider late-summer vacations within driving distance, including Lake of the Ozarks and Table Rock Lake in Missouri.

News

McPherson County scrambles to replace mail-in ballots reported missing

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
McPherson County Clerk Hollie Melroy said she’s unaware of anyone that wasn’t able to vote for not getting their ballot on time, but there is a possibility that someone wanting to vote by mail was impacted.

News

Plasma needed from recovered COVID-19 patients

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
The American Red Cross is asking for help with a shortage of COVID-19 convalescent plasma. They need plasma donations from people who have full-recovered from COVID-19.

News

Is Sedgwick County's mask mandate working?

Updated: 18 hours ago
Is Sedgwick County's mask mandate working?

Candidates

Stage set for U.S. Senate race that will have nation’s eyes on Kansas

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
The race for Pat Roberts’ U.S. Senate set is set with Rep. Roger Marshall winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, Barbara Bollier winning the Democratic nod and Jason Buckley stepping up to run as the Libertarian candidate.