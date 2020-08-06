Advertisement

Cluster reported at Legacy on College Hill

The county reported that the facility has eight positive COVID-19 cases – six residents and two staff.(Legacy on College Hill)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Legacy on College Hill, a long-term care facility in Wichita, is the newest site of a COVID-19 cluster.

Not all test results have been returned yet. No deaths have been reported.

“We are working closely with Legacy on College Hill to monitor and mitigate the spread of disease between staff and residents,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne in a release. “COVID-19 symptoms can be particularly serious for older adults. The Sedgwick County Health Department is working closely with Legacy on College Hill to keep its residents safe.

The facility is not allowing nonessential individuals into the building at this time.

Long-term care facilities continue to be the hardest hit by the virus. According to the Kansas Department of Health, clusters at long-term care facilities make up for 1,377 cases, 260 hospitalizations, and 196 deaths across the state.

