COVID-19 data shows encouraging shift for Sedgwick County, walk-in testing opportunities coming up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -While lead health experts in Sedgwick County aren’t yet able to confirm the overall effectiveness of recent orders pertaining to gathering limits and a county mask order, data on Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 dashboard shows an encouraging downward shift.

The latest data for the county shows a steady decrease continuing with the percentage of positive tests. Meanwhile, recoveries are outpacing new cases by a wider margin. Thursday, the county’s dashboard shows 63 new cases compared to 110 new recoveries.

Hospitalization numbers with patients in intensive care units remain relatively stable since mid-July.

On Wednesday, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said Kansas is seeing an overall decline in cases, and he believes that is because more Kansans are wearing masks.

While there is encouragement with the latest data in Sedgwick County, the emphasis on widespread testing and efforts to improve report times continues. In the upcoming weeks, the Sedgwick County Health Department’s Mobile Outreach Response Team will provide walk-in/bike-in opportunities for COVID-19 testing.

The testing runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the following days and locations:

Monday, August 10 at the Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay St., Valley Center, KS 67147

Thursday, August 13 at Pathway Church, 18800 W Kellogg Dr, Goddard, KS 67052

Tuesday, August 18 at Madison Avenue Central Park Pavilion, 512 E. Madison, Derby, KS 67037

Thursday, August 20 at the Haysville Community Center, 130 E. 2nd South, Haysville, KS 67060

The mobile testing is done at no-cost for Sedgwick County residents who have symptoms or are contacts of others who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those needing to be tested don’t have to make an appointment at the mobile sites.

“In addition, people without symptoms can be tested if they are first responders, healthcare workers (including home health and long-term care), law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or if they work in residential group living facilities,” Sedgwick County says.

The testing is done through a nasal swab and the county says results are returned from the health department in five to seven business days.

The Sedgwick County Health Department reminds residents that COVID-19 symptoms could appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills or shivering, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, and diarrhea.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.