McPherson County scrambles to replace mail-in ballots reported missing

Ballots were found, but it was unknown how many were misplaced
McPherson County scrambled to help voters after reports of missing mail-in ballots.
By Chelsea Croft
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A viewer last week reached out to Eyewitness News about a group of mail-in ballots reported missing in McPherson County.

McPherson County Clerk Hollie Melroy said the ballots have been found, but it was unknown how many were misplaced. In speaking with Eyewitness News Wednesday, the clerk shared what she thinks happened.

“We would never in a million years want to take away the right for anybody to vote. We would never in a million years not want your vote to count,” Melroy said.

Melroy said on July 15, she personally dropped off mail-in ballots at a McPherson post office. The ballots are then sealed and sent to the Wichita plant to be processed and sent to voters.

“So if you figure, we dropped (off) 800 mail ballots that day, how many did Sedgwick (County) drop? I don’t know that the post office was prepared for the amount of mail that we were getting, that they were going to get,” she said.

When several McPherson residents brought up concerns about not receiving their mail-in ballots, Melroy was told to contact a regional U.S. Postal Service official about how this could happen.

“Do I ask if I can go to their facilities and go walk through and make sure my ballot tray isn’t laying there? Two days later, people started calling and saying, ‘We got our ballot,‘” Melroy said.

Melroy said she’s unaware of anyone that wasn’t able to vote for not getting their ballot on time, but there is a possibility that someone wanting to vote by mail was impacted.

She said her office replaced the majority of the missing ballots, the ones they knew about, as fast as they could.

