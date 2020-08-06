Second long-term care facility cluster confirmed in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County confirmed an active cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Newton Presbyterian Manor retirement facility.

Five staff members and one resident tested positive for the virus -- all have been isolated.

The tests were initially done when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. 185 staff and residents were tested.

This is the second cluster at a long-term care facility in Harvey County.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.