Social security scam again making rounds

By Alex Flippin
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - FactFinder 12 warns you to be on alert for scammers making calls concerning your social security number. The scam isn’t new, but it’s again making the rounds.

In the last two weeks, the FactFinder 12 voicemail box has been filed with messages from viewers who say they’ve received similar calls. Many of those calls appear to be coming from the social security office and even have real people on the other end of the phone.

Some of the claims made on these calls say your social security number was linked to fraudulent activity. Others say paperwork containing your personal information was found at the scene of a crime, often out of state. Still, other claims say your social security card has been suspended, frozen or canceled and that if you don’t follow instructions, something worse can happen because there is or will be a warrant out for your arrest.

FactFinder 12 has consistently sorted through these claims and has never found one to be legitimate. The United States Social Security Administration will never call or text to threaten arrest, tell you that your social security number has been suspended, request you to remove money from your account, or request payment with gift cards or wire transfers. These are all red flags that this is a scam.

So, what should you do if someone claiming from the Social Security Administration reaches out to you with the false claims? If its a call, hang up. If it’s a message, don’t respond. If you really think there may be a problem with your social security card or number, don’t call back the number that called you. Look up the Social Security Administration phone number on your own, using the internet, or even a phone book. Then, call that number and see what they say.

