Teachers return to classroom, prepare to navigate changes COVID-19 brings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers across the Wichita area return to the classroom this week, training for a new school year that for many, starts in a little more than one month. Teachers are navigating changes COVID-19 brings and working to be prepared for any other changes the new year may bring.

The Goddard school district is holding training sessions for teachers who may not feel comfortable with teaching online. Many teachers who took part in training Thursday said they want to be prepared for anything that may lie ahead. This could include online-only teaching if COVID-19 cases lead to a return to students having to learn from home.

“We’re going to keep (students) as safe as we possibly can. We want them to be safe, we want us to be safe,” Explorer Elementary (in Goddard) kindergarten teacher Kathy Clapp said. “So we will just keep on following all the CDC guidelines and make sure that we’re doing everything we can.”

In Goddard, a group of teachers volunteered their time to teach more than 120 staff who are among those who may not be comfortable with online teaching.

“We all know this year is going to look a little different. So if we could pull some resources together to make them feel like, ‘hey, I can do this, we can do this,’ that was the point behind the website, behind our training, behind all of that,” Explorer Elementary K-4 science teacher Melissa Haney said.

The Goddard school district said it’s doing this so if classes go to remote learning exclusively, teachers and students will already be a step ahead.

“We want to start the year putting our assignments and expectations on Google Classroom for all of our K-12 students, so that if we are on-ground, have to transition to remote, or have to do some sort of hybrid environment, all of our students and all of our parents are well equipped to make that transition seamlessly,” Goddard High School teacher Cassie Banka said.

