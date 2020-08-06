Typical August temperatures Thursday followed by higher heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Wednesday night storms are starting to wind down, but scattered showers and rumbles of thunder remain in the forecast this morning. Expect clearing skies this afternoon as highs climb into the middle and upper 80s.

As the stationary front (that has been responsible for recent storms) starts to move east and fall apart, the risk of rain and storms tonight will also shift to the east. The best chance of overnight storms will be for areas along and east of I-135, however nothing severe is expected.

A strong and gusty south breeze will literally blow in higher heat and humidity Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

A weak weather maker on Monday may slow-down the heat wave and bring a few storms to the state, but the long range forecast looks hot and dry across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated morning showers, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated storms NE of Wichita. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 75.

Sat: High: 98. Low: 76. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 76. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 74. Mostly sunny; isolated storms late.

Tue: High: 93. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 95. Low: 74. Mostly sunny.

