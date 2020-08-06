Advertisement

Typical August temperatures Thursday followed by higher heat

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Wednesday night storms are starting to wind down, but scattered showers and rumbles of thunder remain in the forecast this morning.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Wednesday night storms are starting to wind down, but scattered showers and rumbles of thunder remain in the forecast this morning.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Wednesday night storms are starting to wind down, but scattered showers and rumbles of thunder remain in the forecast this morning. Expect clearing skies this afternoon as highs climb into the middle and upper 80s.

As the stationary front (that has been responsible for recent storms) starts to move east and fall apart, the risk of rain and storms tonight will also shift to the east. The best chance of overnight storms will be for areas along and east of I-135, however nothing severe is expected.

A strong and gusty south breeze will literally blow in higher heat and humidity Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

A weak weather maker on Monday may slow-down the heat wave and bring a few storms to the state, but the long range forecast looks hot and dry across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated morning showers, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated storms NE of Wichita. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 75.

Sat: High: 98. Low: 76. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 76. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 74. Mostly sunny; isolated storms late.

Tue: High: 93. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 95. Low: 74. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Winds of summer change blow into Kansas

Updated: 13 hours ago
A few more storms then soaring temps and higher humidity

Forecast

Winds of change blow in today

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT
Hot and humid weekend on the way for Kansas.

Forecast

Typical August Temps returning soon

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
Passing, late-night/early morning storms then soaring temps and higher humidity this weekend

Forecast

Typical August temps and higher humidity return soon

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
Late-night/early morning storm chances then soaring temps, higher humidity and gusty winds

Latest News

Forecast

Feeling like Fall today

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT
But, more Summer-like weather returns on Wednesday.

Forecast

A few rounds of storms this week

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Best chances will be favored over western Kansas

Forecast

Feeling like early Fall (for a few days)

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
We're in for a few more really nice days.

Forecast

Mild temps here to stay for the work week

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Highs will stay about 10 degrees cooler than normal to start the work week.

Forecast

Gorgeous Sunday- Nice weather continues this week

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Dreaming of 70s and 80s in August? Mother Nature says, " wish granted"

Forecast

Cooler Sunday with storms for some

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Mild weather will move in on Sunday behind a cold front.