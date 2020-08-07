Almost here: Whataburger confirms expansion into Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whataburger confirmed Friday it will be expanding its market into Kansas.

The expansion will also include Missouri and Tennessee, according to a release.

The fast-food restaurant didn’t say how many or where their new locations in Kansas will be.

Whataburger is celebrating its 70th anniversary and also unveiled a food truck at an event Thursday to support educators.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.