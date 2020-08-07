Doctors: Kids can contract COVID-19, masks important

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - As the return of school approaches, administrators, teachers and parents are concerned for students’ health and if they’ll be able to wear masks while attending school.

Dr. Jennifer Schuster, an infectious disease doctor at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, said while children can contract COVID-19, their presentation may look different with milder symptoms. She said it also seems that children may spread the virus less to adults, and while they’re unsure why, it could be because of their height, since they’re less likely to be face-to-face with other adults. It could also be that children have less receptors for the virus to attach to.

Schuster said masks are still an important tool to slowing the spread of COVID-19, and children at her hospital have had no problems wearing them.

“At Children’s Mercy, we’ve been following the CDC recommendations for months now. So every child that comes into the hospital, that’s 2 years of age or older, is required to wear a mask. And, our children are actually doing quite well with this. I think children are very adaptable, I think children model their parent’s behavior which really highlights the importance of parents masking, social distancing, and hygiene,” said Dr. Schuster.

She said children likely understand this may be the new normal, and children wearing masks is equally as important as adults wearing one.

