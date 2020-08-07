Advertisement

Foo Fighters cancel Van Tour 2020

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters(WBAY)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Foo Fighters announced Friday that they have canceled their Van Tour 2020.

The band had originally postponed the shows until October, including Wichita, where they set to take the stage at INTRUST Bank Arena on Oct. 17.

“We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so,” said the band on its Facebook page.

All shows will be automatically refunded. For further information, they advise you to visit your point of purchase.

A Facebook post by a Scott County doctor prompts a special county commissioners meeting Thursday after she urged the public to be proactive and take a stronger stance on wearing masks.