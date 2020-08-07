Higher heat heads our way Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the storms are coming to a stop and now we brace for heat and humidity. Under mostly sunny skies this afternoon, temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 90s which is near normal, but the humidity takes the feels like temperature to 100 degrees.

The other weather change will be the wind. A strong and gusty south breeze today between 15-25 mph will increases to 20-30 mph on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs in the upper 90s this weekend will feel like 105 degrees. Even though we won’t officially be in heat advisory criteria, outdoor activities should kept to a minimum during the afternoon.

A weak weather maker on Monday may slow-down the heat wave and bring a few storms to the state, but the long range forecast looks hot and dry across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 99.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 76.

Sun: High: 98. Low: 75. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 97. Low: 72. Mostly sunny; scattered storms late.

Tue: High: 93. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; not as hot

Wed: High: 94. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 96. Low: 75. Mostly sunny.

