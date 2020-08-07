Advertisement

K-State students petition for partial refund for online courses

KSU student petition to reduce or remove online fees
KSU student petition to reduce or remove online fees(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A petition created by K-State students is circulating on social media. Students are asking KSU to “...care more about students than money.”

Some students at the university are being charged extra fees for online classes they did not enroll in.

Ashley Akers and Noah Schmidt, two students at Kansas State University say they feel cornered by their university. Which is why they chose to sign the petition.

“I was trying to stand up for other students and myself and Noah, who are going to K-State and are trying to get this education in a pandemic and can barely afford it as is,” Akers said.

The petition asks for the university to reconsider a multitude of concerns students are expressing.

Schmidt said when he enrolled in his fall semester back in Spring 2020, he did not expect for most of the in-person courses he enrolled in, to become online courses.

“And so now I have all of these online classes that come with an extra fee. And you know, I really don’t have a choice,” Schmidt said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the university to ask why students who did not initially enroll in online courses are being charged extra. They responded by stating they already lowered their online course fee from $124 (undergraduate) and $149 (graduate) per credit hour to $70 per credit hour.

Akers and Schmidt said they feel this fee should be waived completely.

Some students are considering not returning to the university due to their policies, Akers and Schmidt do not have that option considering they are both in their last years of school.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Right Now

WATCH: CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield discusses COVID-19 impact on Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Schwanke
The man who heads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention joined Michael Schwanke for a remote interview Thursday, discussing COVID-19 in Kansas, as well as the nation.

News

One-on-one interview with CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Doctors: Kids can contract COVID-19, masks important

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Albracht
As the return of school approaches, administrators, teachers and parents are concerned for students’ health and if they’ll be able to wear masks while attending school.

Economy

Kansas business owners report spike in job applications as federal unemployment benefits expire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
With some unemployment benefits recently expiring, Kansas business owners this week said they expect the record unemployment numbers to drop as they see more job applications coming in.

Latest News

News

Doctors comment on COVID-19 & kids

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

KS businesses see uptick in job applications as federal unemployment benefits expire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some Kansas business owners say they've seen an increase in applications as the $600 federal unemployment benefit has expired.

News

Don't Fall for It: Social Security Scams

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's the scam that never goes away. You've been reaching out to us about social security scams.

News

K-State students petition for partial refund for online courses

Updated: 2 hours ago
K-State students petition for partial refund for online courses

Education

Teachers return to classroom, prepare to navigate changes COVID-19 brings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Teachers across the Wichita area return to the classroom this week, training for a new school year that for many, starts in a little more than one month.

News

Goddard teachers help one another grasp online learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teachers came in on their own time to teach and to learn more about what's best for the upcoming school year.