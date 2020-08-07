Advertisement

Kansas governor tests negative for coroanvirus, aide says

(kwch)
By John Hannah
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday after being in a public meeting last month with a legislative leader who’d been infected and hospitalized, a spokesman said.

Spokesman Sam Coleman said the governor was tested Friday morning and received her results quickly. She decided to get tested after Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. disclosed in an email to fellow GOP House members Thursday that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus on July 13.

The Kansas House speaker, a Republican, is the highest-ranking official in Kansas known to have been infected as the number of reported cases in the state approaches 30,000. GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma tested positive last month.

Ryckman attended a July 29 meeting at the Statehouse of the State Finance Council with Kelly and other top lawmakers. The Democratic governor and eight leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature make up the council, and state law requires it to review Kelly’s orders on the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryckman said he was hospitalized for about a week starting July 16 and was cleared by a doctor to stop isolating, allowing him to go to the meeting. Kelly called his decision “reckless and dangerous.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Candidates

PPP Poll: Marshall leads Bollier by 1 point in race for U.S. Senate

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
A new Public Policy Polling survey finds Republican candidate Roger Marshall leading Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier by just 1 point (43-42) in the competitive Senate race in Kansas.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Almost here: Whataburger confirms expansion into Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The fast-food restaurant didn’t say how many or where their new locations in Kansas will be.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Michelle Obama says she’s suffering with low-grade depression

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
During an episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” the former first lady revealed watching the current administration has contributed to her having “low-grade depression” during the pandemic.

News

Kansas one-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci LIVE at 2:15p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
One of the most recognizable names in the response to COVID-19 in the nation will be doing a one-on-one interview with WIBW.

News

Multi-state search underway for mother of 3, wife of Kansas pastor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Family members say Marilane Carter left her home in Overland Park on Saturday, Aug. 1 around 8:15 p.m. She has no seen since.

News

Foo Fighters cancel Van Tour 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Foo Fighters announced Friday that they have canceled their Van Tour 2020.

News

Where's Shane? Genesis Health Clubs

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Genesis Health Clubs

Updated: 4 hours ago