Kansas Lottery Giveaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

KWCH 12 has teamed up with Kansas Lottery to give you a chance to win! We’re highlighting two of Kansas Lottery’s fun scratch-off games - Kansas City Chiefs and Silverado - by giving away 10 swag bags full of prizes!

Five (5) lucky winners will get a Kansas City Chiefs Swag Bag!

Chiefs pennants

Magnet

Flag

Shirt

Lottery coupon

Duffel bag

Five (5) lucky winners will get a Silverado Swag Bag!

Air fresheners

T-shirt

Water bottle

Cap

Lottery coupon

Duffel bag

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.