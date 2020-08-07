Advertisement

Kansas one-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci LIVE at 2:15p.m.

By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most recognizable names in the response to COVID-19 in the nation will be doing a one-on-one interview with WIBW.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will be on the phone with WIBW’s Melissa Brunner at 2:15pm.

We will live stream the phone interview here:

Dr. Fauci was appointed to the White House Coronavirus Task Force by President Donald Trump.

He’s been an advocate for social distancing efforts and mask use in the nation.

