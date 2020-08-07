Advertisement

KBI stats show increase in violent crime, drop in property crimes last year

(WIBW)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released information Friday that shows crime statistics for 2019. The 2019 Kansas Crime Index Report, compiling crime stats reported by the KBI, state, and local law enforcement agencies across Kansas, shows a slight increase in violent crime for 2019 and a dip in property crimes.

The Kansas Crime Index Report indicates violent crime in Kansas increased by 2.6 percent in 2019.

“A total of 12,694 violent crimes were reported in Kansas in the categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery. The violent crime rate is currently 17.3 percent above the 10-year average,” the KBI said.

Driving up the violent crime rate last year was a 6.1 percent increase in aggravated assaults and batteries.

“Yet, fortunately, the state saw a decline in the number of murders, rapes, and robberies,” the KBI said.

Across Kansas in 2019, crime statistics show 130 murders, 1,297 rapes, and 1,422 robberies were reported.

KBI’s 2019 crime report showed a decrease of about 6.8 percent in property crimes.

“Even motor vehicle theft, which has been on the rise for several years, declined statewide in 2019,” the KBI said.

You can read the full report and see how crime statistics last year compared to previous years’ numbers, going back to 2003, here: Kansas Crime Stats.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Wichita boy caught breaking into coach’s car given second chance, earns spot on team

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
A second-chance opportunity came for the 12-year-old named Eddie, but he had to earn it.

News

Local lebanese community reacts to Beirut explosion

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Anna Auld
Wichita Lebanese community reacts to explosion

News

Kansas one-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
One of the most recognizable names in the response to COVID-19 did a one-on-one interview with WIBW.

Animals

Reticulated giraffe born at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City on Friday announced the birth of a yet-to-be-named reticulated giraffe calf.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and hot weekend ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The summertime heat is here to stay.

Local

Bell Textron announces grand opening of new facility in Wichita

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Bell Textron, Inc. on Thursday announced the official opening of its new facility in Wichita, adding to the local aviation industry.

News

Sedgwick County Zoo announces Zoobilee to-go

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced on Friday that it is launching Zoobilee to-go, a spin on its premier fundraiser which helps feed and care for the animals all year long.

News

Kansas governor tests negative for coroanvirus, aide says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Hannah
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday after being in a public meeting last month with a legislative leader who’d been infected and hospitalized, a spokesman said.

Candidates

PPP Poll: Marshall leads Bollier by 1 point in race for U.S. Senate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A new Public Policy Polling survey finds Republican candidate Roger Marshall leading Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier by just 1 point (43-42) in the competitive Senate race in Kansas.

News

Almost here: Whataburger confirms expansion into Kansas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The fast-food restaurant didn’t say how many or where their new locations in Kansas will be.