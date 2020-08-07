KBI stats show increase in violent crime, drop in property crimes last year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released information Friday that shows crime statistics for 2019. The 2019 Kansas Crime Index Report, compiling crime stats reported by the KBI, state, and local law enforcement agencies across Kansas, shows a slight increase in violent crime for 2019 and a dip in property crimes.

The Kansas Crime Index Report indicates violent crime in Kansas increased by 2.6 percent in 2019.

“A total of 12,694 violent crimes were reported in Kansas in the categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery. The violent crime rate is currently 17.3 percent above the 10-year average,” the KBI said.

Driving up the violent crime rate last year was a 6.1 percent increase in aggravated assaults and batteries.

“Yet, fortunately, the state saw a decline in the number of murders, rapes, and robberies,” the KBI said.

Across Kansas in 2019, crime statistics show 130 murders, 1,297 rapes, and 1,422 robberies were reported.

KBI’s 2019 crime report showed a decrease of about 6.8 percent in property crimes.

“Even motor vehicle theft, which has been on the rise for several years, declined statewide in 2019,” the KBI said.

You can read the full report and see how crime statistics last year compared to previous years’ numbers, going back to 2003, here: Kansas Crime Stats.

