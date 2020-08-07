Local lebanese community reacts to Beirut explosion

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lebanese community in Wichita is reacting to the explosion. Hana and Jenna Issa are emotional, watching videos from the country they spent time growing up in. Now living in Kansas they try to visit as much as they can, but their next trip won’t be for a while.

“This was really just was the last thing they needed,” said Hana.

Their father is from Lebanon and they still have family near Beirut.

“We live about 45 minutes from Beirut and they still felt it and they still heard it, they really thought that war was breaking out.”

They say from an economic crisis, coronavirus and now the explosion, they want to help any way they can.

“We have to help them, we have to see what we can do to help them...it’s the people lifting up the people more than anything,” said Jenna.

If you would like to help, you can donate to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.