Michelle Obama says she’s suffering with low-grade depression

(CNN) - During an episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” the former first lady revealed watching the current administration has contributed to her having “low-grade depression” during the pandemic.

She said she’s even had to take personal days and has been very troubled by racial strife in America. Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The White House did not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request for comment on the story.

