Multi-state search underway for mother of 3, wife of Kansas pastor

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KWCH) - A multi-state search is underway for a Kansas mother of three and the wife an of a local pastor.

Family members say Marilane Carter left her home in Overland Park on Saturday, Aug. 1 around 8:15 p.m. They said she was headed to Birmingham, Alabama, to seek mental health treatment. She also has family there.

Police said Marilane was in contact with her family in Alabama during her drive, but they stopped hearing from her when she got to Memphis. Now, authorities in Memphis and West Memphis, Arkansas, are assisting with the search.

“Right now, the family is really concerned for her welfare,” said John Lacy with the OPPD told KCTV 5 news. “They just want her to reach out to her family and also contact the local law enforcement wherever she’s at. We just hope she comes back safely.”

Marilane is the wife of Leawood Baptist Church pastor, Adam Carter. Her brother-in-law describes her as a gracious person.

“She loves people,” said Brady McLaughlin, her brother-in-law. “She loves her family. She loves God.”

Overland Park police said Cart is listed as a missing and endangered person, but they have no reason to believe she has been harmed. A Facebook group has been set up to help “Find Marilane.”

