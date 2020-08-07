Advertisement

PPP Poll: Marshall leads Bollier by 1 point in race for U.S. Senate

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) & Barbara Bollier (D-Kansas)
Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) & Barbara Bollier (D-Kansas)(WIBW)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Public Policy Polling survey finds Republican candidate Roger Marshall leading Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier by just 1 point (43-42) in the competitive Senate race in Kansas. An earlier poll conducted by Public Policy Polling in March of 2020 found Marshall leading Bollier by a 10 point margin (47-37).

Campaign 2020
View Public Policy Poll here

The poll found that Bollier is much more popular among independent voters than Marshall, and she leads in the Senate race among independents by a margin of 16 points (45-29). She is also also viewed even more favorably among independents (37-17), while Marshall is underwater in favorability with independents by 15 points (23-38).

Nearly a third of Kansas voters (32%) are unsure about whether or not they view Marshall favorably, but 36-percent view him unfavorably. Forty-three-percent (43%) were unsure whether or not they have a favorable opinion of Bollier, but she is viewed more favorably among those who do, with 35% holding a favorable opinion and just 22% holding an unfavorable opinion.

Bollier leads among women (45-40), voters between the ages of 18 and 45 (46-37), and ties Marshall with voters over the age of 65 (44-44).

While the majority of Republicans support Marshall, 18% say they support Bollier for Senate. Fifteen-percent (15%) of voters overall are undecided in the Senate race, including 14% of Democrats and 26% of independents.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Candidates

Stage set for U.S. Senate race that will have nation’s eyes on Kansas

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The race for Pat Roberts’ U.S. Senate set is set with Rep. Roger Marshall winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, Barbara Bollier winning the Democratic nod and Jason Buckley stepping up to run as the Libertarian candidate.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly pushes for Medicaid expansion following Missouri vote

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Dylan Olsen
Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program.

News

How the General Election will look in November for the national races

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:23 AM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several races have been called in the August Primary Election, now those candidates who won their party’s nomination will have to prepare for the General Election in November.

Candidates

Incumbent Capps loses seat in Kansas House

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT
Kansas election results show Patrick Penn defeating Michael Capps by about 48 percent, 74 percent to 26 percent.

Politics

O’Donnell, Dennis move on in bids to remain on Sedgwick County Commission

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
Sedgwick County commissioners Michael O’Donnell and David Dennis survived Tuesday’s primary election to move within one step of continuing service on the commission into 2021.

Politics

Kansas voters pick Mann, Barnett in U.S. House District 1 primary

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
Former Kansas Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot to replace U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall, representing Kansas’ First Congressional District in Washington, D.C.

Breaking News

Roger Marshall wins GOP primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
Kansas Republicans have nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the Senate instead of polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.