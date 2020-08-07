PPP Poll: Marshall leads Bollier by 1 point in race for U.S. Senate
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Public Policy Polling survey finds Republican candidate Roger Marshall leading Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier by just 1 point (43-42) in the competitive Senate race in Kansas. An earlier poll conducted by Public Policy Polling in March of 2020 found Marshall leading Bollier by a 10 point margin (47-37).
Campaign 2020
The poll found that Bollier is much more popular among independent voters than Marshall, and she leads in the Senate race among independents by a margin of 16 points (45-29). She is also also viewed even more favorably among independents (37-17), while Marshall is underwater in favorability with independents by 15 points (23-38).
Nearly a third of Kansas voters (32%) are unsure about whether or not they view Marshall favorably, but 36-percent view him unfavorably. Forty-three-percent (43%) were unsure whether or not they have a favorable opinion of Bollier, but she is viewed more favorably among those who do, with 35% holding a favorable opinion and just 22% holding an unfavorable opinion.
Bollier leads among women (45-40), voters between the ages of 18 and 45 (46-37), and ties Marshall with voters over the age of 65 (44-44).
While the majority of Republicans support Marshall, 18% say they support Bollier for Senate. Fifteen-percent (15%) of voters overall are undecided in the Senate race, including 14% of Democrats and 26% of independents.
