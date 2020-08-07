Reticulated giraffe born at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City on Friday announced the birth of a yet-to-be-named reticulated giraffe calf. The baby is the second for mom, Cleo, age 7, and dad, Juani, age 11.

The zoo said Juani “looked on anxiously” during the birthing process and that the calf stood up after 50 minutes after being born. Animal care and veterinary staff will do a well-baby check Saturday.

“Mom and baby are doing just fine so far,” Lee Richardson Zoo Animal Care Manager Pablo Holguin said.

The zoo said the calf was born in the indoor quarters and mom and baby will stay inside for a few days for some bonding time. Next week, the zoo said Juani will select the calf’s name and “will remain separated from the mother and baby until the newborn is a bit older and steadier on its feet.”

The Lee Richardson Zoo said the baby giraffe’s birth is the result of a breeding recommendation from the Giraffe Species Survival Plan Program, “which coordinates population management for the species within member institutions of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and works to enhance conservation of the species in the wild.

