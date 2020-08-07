Sedgwick County Jail to test all inmates, staff for COVID-19 after known positive cases
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All inmates and staff at the Sedgwick County Jail will now be tested for COVID-19 after an inmate who works in the kitchen tested positive for the virus.
Testing will being on Monday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The jail said it is also adjusting housing decisions, hygiene efforts, and sanitation in the facility.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.