Sedgwick County Jail to test all inmates, staff for COVID-19 after known positive cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All inmates and staff at the Sedgwick County Jail will now be tested for COVID-19 after an inmate who works in the kitchen tested positive for the virus.

Testing will being on Monday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The jail said it is also adjusting housing decisions, hygiene efforts, and sanitation in the facility.

