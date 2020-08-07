Sedgwick County Zoo announces Zoobilee to-go

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced on Friday that it is launching Zoobilee to-go, a spin on its premier fundraiser which helps feed and care for the animals all year long.

The zoo canceled 2020 Zoobilee earlier this summer. It said Zoobilee to-go will help keep the spirit of the fundraiser alive and show support to the restaurants and retailers that have supported the event in the past

“We knew it would be impossible to get 6,000 people together for a big party at the Zoo this year,” said Jeff Ettling, President and CEO of the Zoo. “But it was important to us to do something to not only raise money for the Zoo, but also to drive customers to our community partners who have also been affected by the pandemic.”

Zoobilee To-Go is a discount card that includes offers from the Zoo and dozens of local businesses. It also includes an online Zoobilee Shop with ZooPals and Wild Encounter packages for sale and a virtual auction from Sept. 6-12 where animal adoption and exclusive tour packages will be up for bid. Cards are $100 and are 100% tax-deductible. Visit SCZ.org/ZoobileeToGo for more details and to purchase your card.

