Sunny and hot weekend ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The summertime heat has returned and it will stick around through the weekend.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 60s and 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Saturday, highs will reach the upper 90s to low 100s. It will be sunny to mostly sunny and breezy, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

The mostly sunny sky, highs in the upper 90s to low 100s, and the breeze will stick around through the end of the weekend.

We’ll drop a few degrees for the start of the workweek with showers and storms possible Monday night. Highs will drop into the low 90s through the rest of the week with isolated storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 10-25; gusty. High: 98.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny with storms late.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 71 Partly cloudy with overnight storms.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 71 Mostly sunny with overnights storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

