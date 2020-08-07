Advertisement

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

The United States is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.(Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.

The twin executive orders - one for each app - take effect in 45 days. They call on the Commerce Secretary to define the banned transactions by that time. The orders’ wording is vague, but leaves open the possibility that hosting the apps in the Apple and Google app stores could be covered by the ban. Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

